China, Britain & Trump: How should Britain deal with China?
Mar 29, 2024

This week, the UK government accused China of cyber attacks on the Electoral Commission and critical employees, leading to sanctions against Chinese state actors. This sparks debates on the adequacy of the UK's China strategy. Join host Matthew Lesh and guest Professor Syed Kamall for a discussion on "How should Britain deal with China?" Professor Kamall provides expert analysis on UK-China relations, covering cyber attack responses, Trump-era dynamics, and economic engagement. Gain insights on navigating China's global influence while balancing economic interests and security concerns.

