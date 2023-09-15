Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Can European Free Movement Survive? | IEA Podcast
Sep 15, 2023

Can European free movement survive?

In this week's IEA Podcast, Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh speaks to Dr Emmanuel Comte to discuss whether freedom of movement in Europe is sustainable. Dr Comte is a historian and expert on European migration, specialising in free movement. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy and a lecturer at the Vienna School of International Studies. Emmanuel also authored The History of the European Migration Regime, published by Routledge in 2018.

