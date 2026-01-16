Britain's Economic Decline, Net Zero Costs, and the War on Digital Freedom

Is Britain sleepwalking into economic stagnation whilst authoritarian policies threaten our civil liberties? In this essential episode, IEA Director General David Frost and Energy Analyst Andy Mayer join host Reem Ibrahim to dissect November’s disappointing GDP figures, which show the UK economy growing at just 0.3%. Whilst a temporary bump in tax consultancy services ahead of the budget masked deeper problems, the reality is stark: Britain is falling further behind the United States and other major economies, with cumulative growth to 2030 forecast at barely 12% compared to nearly 60% for the BRIC nations. David and Andy expose how regulatory burdens, government interference, and disastrous energy policies have strangled British productivity and entrepreneurialism.

The discussion then turns to offshore wind contracts and the government’s net zero agenda, revealing how taxpayers are being forced to subsidise increasingly expensive renewable energy through contracts that lock in inflated prices. Andy explains how these arrangements guarantee profits for developers regardless of market conditions, whilst the government’s renewable energy targets drive up costs across the economy. The panel examines why Britain’s approach to energy policy has become so counterproductive, comparing our self-imposed constraints with more pragmatic approaches elsewhere that balance environmental goals with economic reality.

In a powerful conclusion, the conversation tackles the government’s troubling assault on digital freedoms. From proposals to ban X (formerly Twitter) in response to concerns about Grok AI to the recent U-turn on mandatory digital ID schemes, the panel exposes how Labour’s authoritarian instincts threaten fundamental civil liberties. David, who resigned as a minister over vaccine certification, draws parallels between digital ID systems and instruments of state control, whilst Reem highlights the dangers of centralised government databases tracking citizens’ every movement. This wide-ranging discussion reveals how technology is reshaping the relationship between state and individual, and why classical liberals must remain vigilant against creeping authoritarianism disguised as convenience or safety.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.