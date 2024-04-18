Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Adrian Chiles Opens Up About Personal Drinking Journey | Swift Half with Snowdon
0:00
-35:05

Adrian Chiles Opens Up About Personal Drinking Journey | Swift Half with Snowdon

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Apr 18, 2024

Join Adrian Chiles and Christopher Snowdon on The Swift Half with Snowdon as they delve into the complexities of alcohol consumption and societal norms. From Chiles' insights from his documentary "Drinkers Like Me" to discussions on drinking guidelines and labelling, the conversation offers thought-provoking perspectives on moderation and personal choices. With expertise in lifestyle economics and broadcasting experience, Snowdon and Chiles navigate through the layers of drinking culture, challenging perceptions and exploring the intersection of policy, lifestyle, and personal freedom. Tune in for an engaging discussion that goes beyond the surface, shedding light on the nuances of alcohol dependence and social drinking.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture