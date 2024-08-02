£20 Billion Black Hole, Junior Doctor's Pay & Minimum Wage | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, we dive deep into the recent £20 billion "black hole" reported in the UK's public finances. Our expert panel, featuring Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial & Research Fellow, alongside hosts Matthew Lesh and Tom Clougherty, dissects the reality behind these figures and what they mean for the country's economic outlook. The discussion explores how this financial shortfall might impact future government spending and policy decisions.

The conversation then shifts to the contentious issue of junior doctors' pay and the broader implications for public sector wages. Our panel examines the recent pay settlements, their potential consequences for productivity and efficiency in the NHS, and the delicate balance between fair compensation and fiscal responsibility. The role of unions in these negotiations is also scrutinised, with insights into how their influence might shape future labor market dynamics.

Lastly, the podcast delves into the current government's plans for labour market regulation. The panel analyses proposed changes to minimum wage policies, employment rights, and sector-specific bargaining. They discuss the potential impacts of these reforms on businesses, workers, and the overall economy, offering a critical perspective on whether these changes align with the goal of promoting economic growth.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.