Will Banning Under 16s from Social Media Stop Hate Crime? | IEA Podcast

Join us for a deep dive into the debate on banning under sixteens from social media, sparked by Brianna Ghey's tragic murder.

Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the IEA, and Timandra Harkness, renowned writer, broadcaster, comedian, and author of the new book 'Technology Is Not the Problem', dissect the proposed ban and its broader implications. Explore Timandra's insightful commentary on regulating technology in the digital age, alongside discussions on the UK's online safety bill and the impact technology played in past political campaigns.