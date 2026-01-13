Why Net Zero Will Bankrupt Britain | Free the Power

Join Andy Mayer, IEA Chief Operating Officer, with David Turver, independent energy analyst and author of the Eigenvalues Substack, for an unflinching examination of Britain’s net zero policy. This episode of Free the Power explores Turver’s forensic analysis of the true costs of decarbonisation, revealing how official estimates from bodies like the Climate Change Committee and National Energy System Operator dramatically understate the financial burden on British households and businesses.

Turver traces the origins of net zero from the 2008 Climate Change Act through Theresa May’s 2019 commitment, explaining how an 80% emissions reduction target became a 100% target with minimal parliamentary scrutiny or proper costing. The discussion unpacks the accounting tricks, flawed assumptions about renewable energy costs, and the staggering scale of investment required, with estimates ranging from £7.6 trillion to over £9 trillion when carbon costs are included, all to reduce emissions that represent just 0.8% of the global total.

The conversation examines growing political cracks in the net zero consensus, from Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative opposition to Reform’s pledge to annul renewable contracts. Turver argues that whilst nuclear energy offers potential, Britain’s overregulation makes it prohibitively expensive compared to countries like South Korea. With energy bills hitting households hard and industrial jobs at risk, the episode makes a compelling case that Britain’s net zero ambitions are economically ruinous and climatically irrelevant, risking irretrievable damage to the economy in pursuit of an unachievable goal.