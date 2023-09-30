Why Is Britain’s Infrastructure So Expensive? | IEA Podcast

Why Is Britain's Infrastructure So Expensive?

There is mounting speculation this week that the government intends to abandon the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 over skyrocketing costs. The link, meant to reach from London to Manchester via Birmingham, could now cost well over £100 billion. This is the latest in a long string of eye-wateringly expensive infrastructure projects.

In this week's IEA Podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with Head of Policy at Britain Remade Sam Dumitriu. Sam Dumitriu is the Head of Policy at Britain Remade, a campaign group. Before joining, he worked at a range of Westminster think tanks, including the Adam Smith Institute and the Entrepreneurs Network, covering topics including immigration, technology, and education. He also has a Substack called ‘Notes on Growth’.