Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Why Do Nations Succeed? | IEA Podcast
0:00
-28:28

Why Do Nations Succeed? | IEA Podcast

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Jun 16, 2023

Why do some nations prosper while other fail?

This is a question that has troubled social scientists for centuries and it is the topic of a new book, 'Institutions and Economic Development: Markets, Ideas and Bottom-Up Change', co-authored by Dr Bryan Cheang and Dr Tom G. Palmer.

In this week's podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh speaks to Dr Cheang to discuss the book and why economic growth is vital to national success.

You can buy the book here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-99-0844-8

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture