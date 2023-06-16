Why Do Nations Succeed? | IEA Podcast

Why do some nations prosper while other fail?

This is a question that has troubled social scientists for centuries and it is the topic of a new book, 'Institutions and Economic Development: Markets, Ideas and Bottom-Up Change', co-authored by Dr Bryan Cheang and Dr Tom G. Palmer.

In this week's podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh speaks to Dr Cheang to discuss the book and why economic growth is vital to national success.

You can buy the book here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-99-0844-8