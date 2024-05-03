Where Are Britain's Workers? Reforming the UK Disability Benefits System | IEA Podcast

With over half a million more Brits economically inactive compared to pre-pandemic, concerns grow about the UK's economic potential amid labor shortages. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced cracking down on disability benefits, claiming exploitation of the system. This week's IEA podcast asks: Where are the missing workers?

Host Matthew Lesh and guest Prof. Len Shackleton explore the spike in long-term sickness inactivity, especially among younger people. They analyze whether disability benefits are being exploited or if socioeconomic factors like mental health, drug abuse, and NHS backlogs are root causes. The pair also examine potential solutions from overhauling welfare incentives to boosting productivity through upskilling. Shackleton provides historical context on the "deserving" vs "undeserving" poor debate framing this complex policy challenge. Tune in for insights on a critical economic issue.