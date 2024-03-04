What's the Real Impact of Brexit?

Explore Brexit's trade impact with Julian Jessop, IEA Economist. Discover the overlooked significance of imports and their role in driving consumer choice. Gain insights into post-Brexit trade dynamics, new agreements, and looming challenges. Subscribe for expert analysis on UK trade and global economics from the IEA.
