Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
What's the Real Impact of Brexit?
0:00
-13:56

What's the Real Impact of Brexit?

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Mar 04, 2024

Explore Brexit's trade impact with Julian Jessop, IEA Economist. Discover the overlooked significance of imports and their role in driving consumer choice. Gain insights into post-Brexit trade dynamics, new agreements, and looming challenges. Subscribe for expert analysis on UK trade and global economics from the IEA.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture