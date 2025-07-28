Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

UK's Productivity Crisis: Why Britain Can't Grow | Vicky Pryce | IEA Interview

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Callum Price's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Callum Price
Jul 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Callum Price, Head of Communications, interviews Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economic and Business Research and former Director General for Economics at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills. The conversation examines the UK's persistent growth challenges, focusing on the country's productivity crisis that has plagued the economy since the financial crash. They discuss how the UK's failure to encourage investment, particularly in manufacturing sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and steel, has led to economic stagnation despite increased employment levels.

Pryce identifies the critical role of uncertainty in deterring investment, from global trade tensions and Trump's tariff policies to Brexit's ongoing impact on skills shortages, particularly in construction where 40% of London's workforce previously came from the EU. The discussion covers supply-side reforms, including planning system failures and procurement problems that have made infrastructure projects like HS2 enormously expensive. They explore how different government departments need to work together more effectively, drawing on Pryce's experience of inter-departmental coordination during the previous Labour government in the 2000s.

The interview concludes with an examination of the UK's mounting fiscal challenges, with the OBR projecting debt could reach 270% of GDP by 2070. Pryce outlines her three-point plan for immediate economic recovery: reversing Jeremy Hunt's National Insurance cuts, rebalancing employer National Insurance increases with income tax adjustments, and pursuing much closer trade relations with Europe. She argues that without serious productivity improvements and stronger trade partnerships, the UK faces continued economic decline and an unsustainable fiscal trajectory.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture