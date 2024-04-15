Join Harrison Griffiths, IEA Communications Officer, and Bryan Cheang from the Centre for the Study of Governance and Society at King's College London in a deep dive into Singapore's economic transformation since 1965. Bryan provides valuable insights into the blend of pro-market policies and interventionist measures that have propelled Singapore from poverty to prosperity, emphasizing personal responsibility and investment in human capital. Discover the lessons other nations can draw from Singapore's experience and gain practical insights for navigating today's economic landscape with maturity and foresight. Dive into The Realities of Socialism, a multimedia project aimed at educating about socialism's global impact throughout the 20th century.
Unlocking Singapore's Economic Miracle: Insights from Bryan Cheang
Apr 15, 2024
IEA Podcast
The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.
