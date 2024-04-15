Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Unlocking Singapore's Economic Miracle: Insights from Bryan Cheang
0:00
-26:18

Unlocking Singapore's Economic Miracle: Insights from Bryan Cheang

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Apr 15, 2024

Join Harrison Griffiths, IEA Communications Officer, and Bryan Cheang from the Centre for the Study of Governance and Society at King's College London in a deep dive into Singapore's economic transformation since 1965. Bryan provides valuable insights into the blend of pro-market policies and interventionist measures that have propelled Singapore from poverty to prosperity, emphasizing personal responsibility and investment in human capital. Discover the lessons other nations can draw from Singapore's experience and gain practical insights for navigating today's economic landscape with maturity and foresight. Dive into The Realities of Socialism, a multimedia project aimed at educating about socialism's global impact throughout the 20th century.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture