UK Immigration: Economic Burden or Benefit?

On this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Matthew Lesh and guest Harrison Griffiths of the Institute of Economic Affairs analyze a recent report claiming high immigration levels have burdened Britain's economy, public services and social cohesion rather than boosting growth as promised.

Harrison rebuts arguments that immigrants deter capital investment or drain public finances, instead attributing those trends to flawed government policies. They also discuss balancing public anti-immigration sentiments against labor demands, potential shifts towards only admitting high-skilled immigrants, and how the small boats issue has toxified the immigration debate, though Harrison notes valid cultural integration concerns exist alongside the economic considerations.