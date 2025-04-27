In today’s newsletter:

Child safety campaigners were the most vocal champions of the Online Safety Act. This focus has always obscured the broader reality: a sweeping regime primarily aimed at regulating adults.

Following the law’s implementation last month the likes of London Fixed Gear and Single-Speed (LFGSS) and Microcosm — a service that hosts 300 web forums — were forced to go offline in the UK. As Victoria Hewson and I warned in an IEA paper back in 2022, the immense red tape created by the legislation would not only threaten free speech and privacy but also be a gift to the larger companies that have the resources to comply.

This past week focused on the legislation's child safety aspects. Ofcom has finalised its Children's Safety Codes of Practice, which will come into effect in July. The regulator will have powers to fine firms up to 10 per cent of global revenues – billions of pounds – and criminal sanctions against senior executives for failure to comply.

But, once again, do not be fooled into believing that these rules will only impact children.

Services that can be accessed by children – practically any service – will be required to conduct extensive risk assessments and restrict content that could harm children, even if legal. This sets a broad threshold for content removals, with a risk that websites default to child-friendly versions to avoid having to use ‘robust’ age assurance methods like facial recognition or credit card checks. For those social media that split between adult and child-friendly versions, there are serious privacy risks implied by requiring them to determine the age of their users.

Some campaigners, including the taxpayer-funded Children’s Commissioner, have attacked Ofcom for putting Big Tech profits ahead of children’s safety. There’s an ongoing effort to ban social media for under-16s, a policy recently adopted in Australia. This is despite recent evidence indicating that kids with smartphones are less depressed, anxious and bullied than their peers without them.

There are undoubtedly risks in the online world, particularly for children. But when you ask who should decide what our kids are allowed to view, the overwhelming opinion is not Big Tech or the government, but parents. They are best placed to make decisions, particularly as children of different ages and inclinations might be more or less capable.

There’s also a broader question about children’s rights to access information, which is usually ignored in these debates. While children should be banned from some content, like pornography, there are many cases in which something potentially ‘harmful’ psychologically, like imagery from war, could also be educational.

Unfortunately, this week’s debate about online safety and children has not reflected these complexities. For now, the righteous and understandable thirst to protect children is trumping all else.

Matthew Lesh

Public Policy Fellow

IEA Podcast: Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim, Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz, and Public Policy Fellow Matthew Lesh discuss the IMF’s growth downgrade, why millionaires are leaving the UK, and whether women have better sex under socialism, IEA YouTube

The Corporate Playbook

Public health academics claim industry tactics are uniquely harmful but provide no control groups or comparisons to non-industry actors.

The same political strategies are routinely used by public health campaigners themselves.

The 'corporate playbook' is a rhetorical device, not a meaningful contribution to political science.

A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs challenges the idea that “unhealthy commodity industries” like tobacco, alcohol, food and gambling follow a uniquely manipulative ‘corporate playbook’. The discussion paper, The Corporate Playbook: A Self-Serving Myth, argues that the tactics these industries are accused of using, including lobbying, coalition-building, media engagement and legal threats, are standard across all sectors, including NGOs and public health groups themselves.

For example, the 2007 indoor smoking ban, campaigned for by the pressure group Action on Smoking and Health, used five of the six strategies listed in the “tobacco playbook” framework.

Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

“Every industry from infant formula to mobile phones has been accused of using the so-called ‘tobacco playbook’ over the years. It is a fatuous insult that has lost all meaning. Academics who have tried to put some beat on the bones of this jibe have only succeeded in providing a definition of normal political activity. Phrases like ‘corporate playbook’ and ‘commercial determinants of health’ should be seen as a red flag for dogmatic activism.”

Debunked: The Corporate Playbook, Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon and Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim, IEA YouTube

The public health playbook, Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon, The Critic

