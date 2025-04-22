Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
Apr 22

I haven’t read the book and from your review I probably won’t! To try and rationalise changes in thinking and attitude is never easy. Looking at previous instances of analysis and trying to join the dots is also dangerous as well as thoughtful. Attitudes can be influenced based on ‘fake news’ in that way. My view is we have already forgotten that Trump took fake news to a stratospheric level and now we can see that even that level has been breached by even more ridiculous reasoning and leadership from a baseless foundation of fake news and belief. The far right uptick of Trump is his version of Putin and his misinformation and misleading disinformation that has kept him in power and Trump sees himself as this type of leader. Someone who can say anything enough to convince the masses to keep following with a carrot of bull***t and a stick of fear and tariffs! But, the real change is on its way. Trump like Putin see themselves as powerful leaders and statesmen from whom all others must listen and follow. Whereas they are both deluded. We see Putin in trouble. He has already had to deal with a coup following a failed attempt to take Ukraine and Trump has already been beaten at home by Biden once. Their response is to ratchet up the lies and false promises to stop the carrot and big up the stick! This stance will not end well. You are now seeing USA becoming a weak perch for the Crown of the worlds leading economy. And you see Putin cap in hand to Iran, India, even North Korea and China to bolster its position. Hardly a superpower more a declining state that will implode sooner than later if the west keeps the pressure up! As for the right of Trump and the left of Putin and North Korea, and China, well I like to not think of left right and middle. I see it in 3D not a line. If the line was a piece of string and you were to have communism and fascism at opposite ends then bring the string line into a completed circle and you get the real picture! They are together on the dark side of the circle and the front sunny side are the middle ground people of the centre! There is no difference in many ways to the oligarchy of Trumps government and their right wing views and those of the communist left! All are dictatorial power crazed leaders who do things for ill effect just because they can! It’s not that difficult to see or understand. Viewers from the past have some relevance but open eyes and ears of today need only to see and hear to understand the now. The monetary system we all have, capitalism has been adopted globally. And it’s a failure for all. It works for some and better for a few. And that system underpins the day to day living. But unless we change that system for the better of the majority then we will never see the contentment we all wish for. Globalisation is turning into introversion. Countries or groups looking inward in a free for all of selfish introspection. Like Trump! But I think we need to see USA fail at it, doing it their way! Let the Crown slip a bit to get Trump out. We also need to keep the pressure on Putin. We in Europe have him in our cross hairs in Ukraine and we need to ensure he is booted back out of our Europe, not his. The cracks are there we need to drive a wedge of support right in there to see his cracks appear! As for a better money system, we need to make a level field. Earn as much as you can! But, you have to spend it back! In y to he same time frame do it can rotate around freely and fuel the spending growth we need to finally afford to pay our way without borrowing! Money is held unspent in such large amounts that our economy is devoid of its use! We are trying to pay tax on a small throughput when we need it ALL to rotate fast and in such weight of money that we actually pay more in taxes by exponential spending from a smaller tax rate! The more we spend the less tax we need to pay! It’s so simple! Stagnation and money not rotating is why we can’t earn enough to pay the tax we need! That’s the change we need! The heads snd moth pieces will be drowned out by laughter and happiness…. Yes contentment!…at last!!!

