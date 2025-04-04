We are delighted to invite our paid subscribers to an upcoming IEA event, ‘In Conversation with Dr Tom Hurst and Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP’. This event will occur on Monday, 28th April, from 18:00 – 20:30 at the IEA (2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3LB).

In Making Speeches, Dr Tom Hurst assesses Margaret Thatcher’s speechmaking process from 1975 to 1990. In so doing, Hurst can offer a fresh insight into Mrs Thatcher as a politician and into her articulation of ‘Thatcherism’. Making Speeches is an important book for anybody interested in Thatcherism or modern British political history.

Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP is the MP for Maldon, former Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport and was Margaret Thatcher’s Political Secretary as Prime Minister from 1989.

Spaces are limited and will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis, with priority given to paid IEA Insider subscribers.

The discussion starts at 18:30 and will be preceded by drinks from 18:00. Spaces are limited and will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to vipevents@iea.org.uk or call 020 7799 8910.

IEA ‘In Conversation with Dr Tom Hurst and Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP

Date: Monday 28th April

Time: 18:00 drinks, 18:30 discussion start

Location: IEA (2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3LB)