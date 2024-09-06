The Oasis & Kamala Harris 'Vibes-Based' Politics, Trade Unions & the Housing Crisis | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, join host Reem Ibrahim as she engages in a thought-provoking discussion with Kristian Niemietz and Tom Clougherty on pressing issues shaping contemporary political discourse. The trio delves into the concept of 'vibes-based' politics, exploring how superficial appeal often overshadows substantive policy discussions, particularly in areas like price controls and ticketing regulations.

The conversation then shifts to the complex world of trade unions, examining their historical role, current challenges, and potential future directions. Drawing from a newly published book by Len Shackleton, the panel offers fresh perspectives on union dynamics in both public and private sectors, challenging common misconceptions about free-market views on organised labor.

Lastly, the podcast tackles the persistent and worsening housing crisis in the UK. Revisiting Alan Evans' prescient 1988 book "No Room!, No Room!" the guests discuss how many of the issues identified decades ago remain unresolved, if not exacerbated. They explore the political and economic factors contributing to the crisis, including the contentious role of green belts and the broader implications for intergenerational equity and political alignments. W

e bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.