The Great Millionaire Exodus: Why the UK Ranks Worst for Capital Flight.

Join Daniel Freeman in conversation with Andrew Henderson, founder of Nomad Capitalist and one of the world’s leading advisers on international tax planning and strategic relocation for high net worth individuals. Henderson explains the philosophy behind his mantra ‘go where you’re treated best’ and why successful entrepreneurs and investors are increasingly voting with their feet, leaving high-tax Western countries for more competitive jurisdictions. From giving up his US citizenship eight years ago to building a global advisory business helping clients navigate second citizenship and residence options, Henderson offers a provocative perspective on tax competition and personal freedom.

The discussion reveals the stark reality facing the UK economy: the country now has the highest millionaire outward migration per capita in the world after China, with wealthy individuals fleeing to countries across Europe, the Middle East and beyond. Henderson explains why the cancellation of investor visas and the non-dom programme has made the UK virtually inaccessible for foreign investors and entrepreneurs whilst simultaneously driving British citizens abroad. He argues that Western countries, particularly the UK, have turned culturally against wealth creation whilst governments pursue ever-higher taxation, creating a perfect storm that pushes productive citizens towards more welcoming jurisdictions.

Looking globally, Henderson identifies where opportunity and quality of life are genuinely improving. Eastern European countries like Georgia and Serbia, alongside Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, are offering not just competitive tax rates but improving infrastructure, rising incomes and better passport quality. He argues that whilst Western economies stagnate with anemic growth, the Global South is experiencing genuine prosperity gains, falling poverty rates and increasingly attractive lifestyles. For those willing to look beyond traditional Western destinations, Henderson suggests the future belongs to countries that actually want successful people rather than demonising them.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.



The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.