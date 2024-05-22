In this new Institute of Economic Affairs "In Conversation" interview, Tom Clougherty sits down with renowned conservative historian and commentator Simon Heffer. Heffer pulls no punches in his scathing critique of contemporary Conservative leadership and the party's civil war over Europe. He explores major challenges Britain faces - an aging population, pressures on the welfare state, and the need for pro-growth economic reforms. Heffer calls for reining in corporatism and state overreach while incentivizing hard work and self-reliance. He advocates transitioning from a welfare state to a "welfare society" rooted in Victorian values of self-help, making this a must-watch discussion on the future of British politics and economics.
The Future of British Politics: In Conversation with Simon Heffer
May 22, 2024
IEA Podcast
The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.
