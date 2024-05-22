Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
The Future of British Politics: In Conversation with Simon Heffer
0:00
-1:17:56

The Future of British Politics: In Conversation with Simon Heffer

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
May 22, 2024

In this new Institute of Economic Affairs "In Conversation" interview, Tom Clougherty sits down with renowned conservative historian and commentator Simon Heffer. Heffer pulls no punches in his scathing critique of contemporary Conservative leadership and the party's civil war over Europe. He explores major challenges Britain faces - an aging population, pressures on the welfare state, and the need for pro-growth economic reforms. Heffer calls for reining in corporatism and state overreach while incentivizing hard work and self-reliance. He advocates transitioning from a welfare state to a "welfare society" rooted in Victorian values of self-help, making this a must-watch discussion on the future of British politics and economics.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture