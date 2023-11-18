Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

The Capitalist Manifesto with Johan Norberg
Nov 18, 2023

Will free markets save the world?

In this video, IEA Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemietz sits down with Swedish author and historian of ideas Johan Norberg.

In his latest book, Norberg argues that large sections of the political and economic establishment talk about the global economy as a geopolitical zero-sum game, where we have to fight to control new innovations, and introduce trade barriers. He states the case for capitalism and the vital role played by the free market in today's uncertain world.

To learn more, check out the full book: https://www.amazon.com/Capitalist-Manifesto-Johan-Norberg/dp/1838957898

