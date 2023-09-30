Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

The Bank of England is to blame for inflation, says Sir John Redwood
The Bank of England is to blame for inflation, says Sir John Redwood

Sep 30, 2023

This week, the Institute of Economic Affairs published a new paper by Sir John Redwood, The New Great Inflation: How Western Central Banks Got It Wrong…and What They Should Do About It.

In this video, IEA Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemetz spoke to Rt Hon Sir John Redwood. A Distinguished Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford he has been a Cabinet Minister and Shadow Cabinet Minister, the chairman of a public listed industrial group, the co-founder of an investment management business and written many newspaper articles. He has published widely on economics and politics including ‘Popular Capitalism’, a book on wider ownership, ‘We Don’t Believe You’, a book on populist movements, and ‘Our Currency, Our Country’, on keeping the pound. He is MP for Wokingham.

To read the full paper, visit https://iea.org.uk/publications/the-new-great-inflation-how-western-central-banks-got-it-wrong-and-what-they-should-do-about-it/

