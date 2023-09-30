The Bank of England is to blame for inflation, says Sir John Redwood

This week, the Institute of Economic Affairs published a new paper by Sir John Redwood, The New Great Inflation: How Western Central Banks Got It Wrong…and What They Should Do About It.

In this video, IEA Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemetz spoke to Rt Hon Sir John Redwood. A Distinguished Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford he has been a Cabinet Minister and Shadow Cabinet Minister, the chairman of a public listed industrial group, the co-founder of an investment management business and written many newspaper articles. He has published widely on economics and politics including ‘Popular Capitalism’, a book on wider ownership, ‘We Don’t Believe You’, a book on populist movements, and ‘Our Currency, Our Country’, on keeping the pound. He is MP for Wokingham.

To read the full paper, visit https://iea.org.uk/publications/the-new-great-inflation-how-western-central-banks-got-it-wrong-and-what-they-should-do-about-it/