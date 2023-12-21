The Argentinian Battle of Ideas | Breaking Barriers

Libertarian economist and first-term congressman Javier Milei has won a decisive victory in Argentina’s presidential election. But how did they manage to mobilise Argentinian people to vote for someone who wants to significantly reduce the size of the state?

In this week's episode of Breaking Barriers, IEA Communications Officer and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim sits down with Valentina Zenocrati. Valentina led the campaign at universities, and leads the Ladies of Liberty Alliance chapter in Mendoza, Argentina.