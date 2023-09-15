Sweden: Road to Socialism... and back?

Sweden's large welfare state leads some to argue that the country is a case study of successful socialism...but that's not quite the full story.

Communications Officer Harrison Griffiths and Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemietz discuss 'The Mirage of Swedish Socialism', new research by Johan Norberg which charts Sweden's surprisingly complex economic history. 'The Mirage of Swedish Socialism' was published as part of the Fraser Institute's 'Realities of Socialism' project. Find out more here: https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/realities-of-socialism