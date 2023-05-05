Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Should we regulate AI? | IEA Podcast
0:00
-29:37

Should we regulate AI? | IEA Podcast

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
May 05, 2023

The advent of AI technologies such as ChatGPT has brought much excitement. While many have celebrated this innovation, an increasing number are calling for greater regulations to mitigate its perceived risks. But could heavy-handed regulation harm the sector and prevent threaten future innovation?

To discuss this, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sat down with Adam Thierer, Senior Fellow in Technology and Innovation at the R Street Institute, a Washington DC think tank.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture