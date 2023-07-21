Is Big Tech Bad? | IEA Podcast

The UK's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, has recently u-turned on a move to block Microsoft's controversial acquisition of game maker Activision. Is the CMA's precautionary approach to competition regulation liberal, and what would the seminal liberal economist F.A Hayek have to say about it?

To discuss this, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh spoke to IEA Law and Economics Fellow Dr Cento Veljanovski.

Cento has recently authored an IEA report on the topic, which can be read for free here:

https://iea.org.uk/media/big-tech-is-not-bad-says-new-iea-paper/