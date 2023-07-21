Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Is Big Tech Bad? | IEA Podcast
0:00
-30:03

Is Big Tech Bad? | IEA Podcast

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Jul 21, 2023

The UK's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, has recently u-turned on a move to block Microsoft's controversial acquisition of game maker Activision. Is the CMA's precautionary approach to competition regulation liberal, and what would the seminal liberal economist F.A Hayek have to say about it?

To discuss this, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh spoke to IEA Law and Economics Fellow Dr Cento Veljanovski.

Cento has recently authored an IEA report on the topic, which can be read for free here:

https://iea.org.uk/media/big-tech-is-not-bad-says-new-iea-paper/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture