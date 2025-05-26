How to SAVE Britain | Robert Jenrick MP | IEA Live

In this Institute of Economic Affairs event, Head of Communications Callum Price interviews Robert Jenrick MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and former Minister of State for Immigration and Secretary of State for Housing. The conversation covers the biggest barriers to economic growth in the UK, examining how persistent low growth has been exacerbated by Labour's recent policies and the need for radical conservative solutions. Jenrick discusses his advocacy for fundamentally different energy policy focused on cheap and reliable energy, arguing that net zero by 2050 amounts to "unilateral economic disarmament" that is impoverishing Britain and deindustrialising the country.

The discussion moves to planning reform and the housing crisis, with Jenrick explaining how "you cannot have economic growth if you can't build things" and advocating for massive densification of cities. He reveals shocking statistics about London's housing construction, noting that in the first three months of 2025, 23 out of 33 London boroughs didn't start building a single home. Jenrick also addresses the link between mass migration and the housing crisis, arguing that 80-90% of the housing deficit stems from immigration policies of the last 25 years. The conversation covers his views on judicial reform, the need to restore parliamentary sovereignty, and his criticism of activist judges who campaign against laws passed by Parliament.

The interview concludes with audience questions on topics including conservative party renewal, welfare reform, tax policy, and energy strategy including fracking. Jenrick discusses the need for the Conservative Party to become a "radical party" that can address Britain's economic and societal decline, the importance of reaching young voters through social media, and his vision for supply-side reforms that go beyond simple tax cuts. He emphasises the moral case for conservatism and the urgency of political reform given competition from Reform UK on the right of British politics.