How the Spring Budget Affects the UK Economy

Join Harrison Griffiths and IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty as they dissect the recent Spring Budget. From National Insurance cuts to new taxes on vaping, gain insights into what went well, what went wrong, and the underlying structural issues in the UK economy. Explore the economic challenges within the planning system and energy sector, uncovering bureaucratic hurdles and high costs hindering growth and innovation. Delve into the intertwined challenges of fiscal policy and the size of the state, addressing the need for fundamental reforms. Don't miss out on valuable insights into Britain's economic landscape and the path forward.
IEA Podcast
The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes