How Statism Corrupted The Left | Moral Sentiments
How Statism Corrupted The Left | Moral Sentiments

Sep 20, 2023

Belief in big government is almost uncontroversial on the political left. But is the state really the best means to achieve leftist ends?

On this episode, Communications Officer Harrison Griffiths speaks with George Mason University Professor Peter Boetkke to discuss the work of Don Lavoie. In his books National Economic Planning: What is Left? and Rivalry and Central Planning, Lavoie made the left-wing case for individual liberty and free markets.

National Economic Planning: What is Left?

https://www.mercatus.org/hayekprogram/research/books/rivalry-and-central-planning

Rivalry and Central Planning

https://www.mercatus.org/hayekprogram/research/books/national-economic-planning#:~:text=National%20Economic%20Planning%3A%20What%20Is%20Left%3F%20is%20as%20comprehensive%20as,policymakers%20of%20every%20political%20persuasion.

