Fighting State Overreach: Tyler v. Hannepin County explained

With the other stories dominating headlines, you might have missed a United States Supreme Court case being fought across the pond. The case involves 94-year-old Minneapolis woman Geraldine Tyler, who in 2015 had her condo seized by Hennepin County due to unpaid property taxes amounting to $15,000. A year later, the condo was sold for $40,000, and Tyler received nothing.

Represented by Christina Martin of the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), Tyler is now fighting her case in the Supreme Court, arguing that the state had no right to retain the remaining £25,000 from the value of the sale.

To discuss this, IEA Communications Officer Harrison Griffiths spoke to PLF attorney David J. Deerson.