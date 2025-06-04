Why Britain's Cannabis Laws Make No Sense | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Communications Manager and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim interviews Mike Morgan-Giles, CEO of the Cannabis Industry Council and Liberal Democrat District Councillor. The conversation covers the current state of medical cannabis regulation in the UK, examining how 2018 law changes have created a growing private prescription market of around 50-60,000 patients while NHS access remains severely limited by NICE guidelines.

Mike explains the stark differences between UK cannabis policy and more liberal approaches in countries like Germany, Canada and Australia, where GPs can prescribe cannabis medicines. They discuss the scientific evidence supporting medical cannabis for chronic pain and other conditions, addressing common misconceptions about cannabis use versus misuse. The interview also explores the regulatory barriers preventing GP prescribing, the Home Office's role in medical policy, and why doctors are more comfortable prescribing opioids than cannabis despite safety profiles.

The discussion extends to industrial hemp's potential for decarbonising construction through products like hempcrete, which offers superior insulation and carbon capture compared to traditional building materials. Mike outlines the Cannabis Industry Council's policy priorities including moving regulation from the Home Office to health departments, enabling GP prescribing, reforming research restrictions, and updating NICE guidelines to accept real-world evidence. The conversation concludes with analysis of political positions across parties and the broader case for evidence-based drug policy reform, including emerging research on psilocybin for depression treatment.