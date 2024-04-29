Critical Thinking: CEO Pay, Diversity Quotas & Peer Review Biases

Join us for an IEA Book Club discussion with Alex Edmans, Professor of Finance at London Business School and acclaimed author, as he delves deep into the themes of his latest book, "May Contain Lies: How Stories, Statistics and Studies Exploit Our Biases - And What We Can Do About It". Hosted by Tom Clougherty, Executive Director, this event promises to unravel the intricacies of bias in education, peer review, and data interpretation, offering invaluable insights.

Alex outlines the value of questioning and curiosity in education, challenging conventional methods of learning and advocating for fostering independent thinking. He presents key examples where data presentation leads to opposing conclusions, including the benefits of wider pay gaps and diversity quotas.

In a thought-provoking exchange, Alex dissects flaws within the peer review process, shedding light on how bias can hinder scientific advancement. From humorous anecdotes to sobering revelations, he navigates through the complexities of data interpretation, urging audiences to embrace intuition while remaining vigilant of data-driven limitations.