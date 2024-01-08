Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Could Airport Slot Reform Deliver Cheaper Flights? | IEA Podcast
Jan 08, 2024

Could airport slot reform deliver cheaper flights? How can we encourage competition in the aviation industry?

In this week's IEA Podcast, Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with our Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemetz to discuss this very topic.

If you're interested in learning more about what a market-based airport slot allocation system could look like, check out 'Terminal Problem? The case for a market-based airport slot allocation system': https://iea.org.uk/publications/terminal-problem-the-case-for-a-market-based-airport-slot-allocation-system/

