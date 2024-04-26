British Empire, Colonialism & Slavery: Did Empire Enrich Britain? | IEA Podcast

Join Matthew Lesh, Public Policy & Communications Director at the IEA, and Dr. Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director at IEA, in a compelling dialogue as they tackle the contentious query: Did empire make Britain rich?

In this week's episode of the IEA Podcast, Dr. Niemietz draws from his latest book, "Imperial Measurement: A Cost-Benefit Analysis of Western Colonialism," to offer a critical examination of colonialism and slavery's economic impact on Britain's prosperity. From Adam Smith's historical critiques to contemporary discussions fueled by movements like Black Lives Matter, the conversation navigates the economic arguments surrounding colonialism. Dr. Niemietz dissects the traditional narrative of empire's economic benefits, analyzing the costs of empire maintenance, colony profitability, and the enduring effects on colonized nations. Through meticulous analysis and historical context, the podcast illuminates the intricacies of Britain's colonial legacy and its relevance in understanding modern economics.