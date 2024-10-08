Boomer vs Zoomer: Exposing Britain's Age Divide

Dive into the pressing issue of intergenerational inequality with the Institute of Economic Affairs' panel from the 2024 Conservative Party Conference. Hosted by IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty, this discussion features insights from a diverse group of experts including Jack Ranking MP, Matthew Lesh of Freshwater Strategy, Andrew Griffith MP, and Reem Ibrahim, the IEA's Acting Director of Communications.

The panel tackles the challenges facing young people in the UK, from housing affordability and economic opportunities to the brain drain and welfare system concerns. Our speakers explore how conservative principles can address these issues, debating topics such as planning reform, fiscal policy, and the need for a positive, aspirational conservative message that appeals to younger voters.

Watch this conversation that attempts to shape a future that works for all generations. Whether you're interested in politics, economics, or social policy, this panel offers fresh perspectives on some of the most crucial issues facing the UK today. Join us as we examine how to build a more prosperous, fair, and dynamic society for young and old alike.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.