Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Bitcoin, Libertarianism, Milei and the Future of Tax | Dominic Frisby
0:00
-1:11:06

Bitcoin, Libertarianism, Milei and the Future of Tax | Dominic Frisby

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Apr 24, 2024

In our latest In Conversation event, we had the pleasure of hosting Dominic Frisby, a multifaceted finance commentator, comedian, and author. Frisby delved into topics ranging from libertarianism and finance to the impact of Bitcoin and the future of tax, offering insightful perspectives. Joined by IEA's Executive Director, Tom Clougherty, Frisby shared valuable insights drawn from his extensive experience. Explore how decentralised technologies and cryptocurrencies are transforming economic paradigms, and gain insights into the potential effects of digital nomadism on government tax revenue.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture