In our latest In Conversation event, we had the pleasure of hosting Dominic Frisby, a multifaceted finance commentator, comedian, and author. Frisby delved into topics ranging from libertarianism and finance to the impact of Bitcoin and the future of tax, offering insightful perspectives. Joined by IEA's Executive Director, Tom Clougherty, Frisby shared valuable insights drawn from his extensive experience. Explore how decentralised technologies and cryptocurrencies are transforming economic paradigms, and gain insights into the potential effects of digital nomadism on government tax revenue.
Bitcoin, Libertarianism, Milei and the Future of Tax | Dominic Frisby
Apr 24, 2024
IEA Podcast
