Are We Ready for Disaster? In Conversation with Dr Stephen Davies

Join IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Senior Education Fellow Dr. Stephen Davies for an insightful discussion on global catastrophic risks. With over 30 years of educational experience and a deep grasp of political and economic dynamics, Steve offers valuable insights into potential threats to humanity.

In this conversation, Steve delves into his new book, "Apocalypse Next," published by the IEA, which explores global catastrophic risks and their implications. Drawing on extensive research, Steve challenges conventional thinking on risk assessment, the state's role, and technological progress.

From nuclear war to solar flares, Steve highlights various dangers with catastrophic consequences and emphasizes the need for resilience in interconnected global systems.

Throughout, Steve provides insights into how economists can mitigate global risks, advocating for cost-benefit analysis and proactive measures.

