The Book That Predicted Modern Tyranny: Hayek's Law, Legislation and Liberty

Hayek’s Law, Legislation and Liberty is one of the most important works of political philosophy of the 20th century -- but it’s also one of the most difficult to read. Written over 15 years while its author battled illness, moved between continents, and collected a Nobel Prize, the book is uneven, repetitive, and densely philosophical in places. In this interview, Dr Eamonn Butler, director of the Adam Smith Institute, explains why he wrote a guide to make Hayek’s ideas accessible to a modern audience.

At the heart of Law, Legislation and Liberty is Hayek’s theory of cultural evolution: the idea that our most important institutions -- justice, morality, language, markets -- were not designed by anyone, but emerged gradually over millennia. Butler explains why Hayek believed this process produces a kind of accumulated wisdom that no government planner can replicate, and why attempts to redesign society from scratch -- from the French Revolution to Soviet Russia -- have so consistently ended in failure, repression, and corruption.

The interview also covers Hayek’s famous critique of social justice, his views on the proper limits of democracy, the difference between “law” and “legislation,” and what the most important lesson of the book is for policymakers today. Dr Butler’s guide to Law, Legislation and Liberty is published by the IEA and is available now -- link in the description.