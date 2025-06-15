Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
2h

Good observation Kristian. We are all underfunded…except the small minority of people, Companies or Countries who have the vast majority of our money! But that’s not just the end of it. They hang on to it for months, years, decades and Centuries keeping us who work on a monthly cycle, devoid of it! And in that one point we can see the problem. We the majority are devoid of the money needed in our monthly working pot of an economy to work with and so it’s inevitable we only can afford to generate the tax take and revenue we have. It’s insufficient for all our needs as a nation. Not just the NHS. In Housing, benefits, state pension, defence and education, indeed everywhere in the state we are underfunded. The working economy of public and private sectors are underperforming because of a lack of money being spent on a monthly basis to be able to produce the tax revenue required to properly fund all our nations needs. You can look at the NHS in particular but honestly, without tackling the main point we are just putting a finger in the Dyke. The NHS clearly wastes money. They duplicate everything and nowhere is their a joined up strategy. Surely, we can see that we are paying more and more on staff to manage the ever increasing conveyor belt of queues upon queues, whilst not actually curing anyone! There is no care in the community and no GPs to see us at the moment we need them. Why we have untrained staff as a first point of call is beyond me, we need proper doctors in the desk of a GP surgery. We don’t needs more Queues! We wait for the GP then a blood test, then X ray or scans, then a wait for a doctor then if that isn’t cancelled we wait for the treatment! For goodness sake we need a better system. Not to mention IT! OMG!!! We have Banks who manage to run bank accounts surely it’s the same! Just have records instead of transactions! It’s not impossible, we even bailed out the Banks! We had a chance to use the same accounts for everything! But I digress. It’s no good looking at the engine with the bonnet up scratching your head when there is a simple answer, it’s run out of fuel!… we need the fuel of an economy. Money! It’s that bloody simple! You can’t set up a business of the people haven’t enough money to spend! Austerity isn’t an economy! It’s a failure waiting to die! We firstly, are not short of money! People say, 95% of all money is held by just 5% of people! Well if that isn’t the glaring obvious then what is!???… that means 95% of all people are trying to make economies work with just 5% of money! Jesus Christ would understand that just isn’t right! But moreover it’s undemocratic!!!! If we can leave EU on a vote less than half of the voting public we can see democracy isn’t working either. But we know it can. And now we have the ability to change the system to adopt for the first time in centuries an economic model based on surety and not just hope! Hitherto we have relied on the hope that money will return once its been spent. But now we can ensure it does. As we have computers and bank cards! We no longer need money or hope. We need a system that works by taking away the money to be wealthy on. And replace it with digital transactions that can be recorded and accounts can be made for them to spend their earnings in a monthly cycle or get it taken if unspent into the coffers of the nations exchequer. Be wealthy on what we buy not the money itself. Making money move and be spent ensures it’s rotated to people thus producing the goods and work we all crave. Wages will increase, profits will rise and at last an economy that can pay for everything it needs through tax revenue that’s taken from a trickle to a tsunami of money by tax take. So much so I think we will only need one tax, VAT. Based only on spending. What we have now is a joke! Too much money held by individuals. No one should be richer than nations! Let them earn their money, but they must spend it back! They can still be wealthy but not with cash or money we all need to work with. Two caveats though. We need sufficient money to start with! That’s for mathematicians. And secondly, no money can go abroad. Money stays in the country. Goods and services can travel just not money. Those abroad must keep a uk account and spend it in the month too! Now, that may be my answer but, without answered to all your questions it’s just hot air. Start coming up with answers and to have them you need first to understand the problem! Our tax system is misunderstood. Tax is collected by spending. Take income tax? It’s paid by the employer not the employee! It’s calculated on wages but it’s based on money spent by the employer on the employee. So as tax is based on spending, we need to spend more and to spend more we need the use of all the money we have not a little bit of it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture