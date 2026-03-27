Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
2h

It is now in ASH and HMRC's court to respond to a well argued case. Widening the argument, I have a hypothesis that the growth of stress related illnesses in recent times is an unintended consequence of the restrictions on smoking. (Comment by someone who has never smoked).

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