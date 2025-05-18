Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

3h

Callum, Lord Hermer and the government is obviously ‘rattled’ at the thought of IEA critiquing the bill over ‘growth’. Even to go to the lengths of making a speech to criticise it shows their willingness to force the big guns out to protect their view. So that in itself should highlight their importance placed on this bill! And in turn their view that the IEA could mean trouble for them. But you are right, it’s not about the ‘growth’ they are after. It’s more to do with Union strength and their power of Labour to force the workers rights project under the banner of ‘growth’. Of course the bill has no bearing on ‘growth’. The correlation is so tenuous it’s stupid to correlate the two. I am convinced as a result that Labour have no clue what ‘growth’ they are wishing for? Indeed I feel the constant use of the word ‘growth’ is a misuse of word itself! They are guilty of using it as the answer to our economic problems and in the same way the use of it by all including the IEA are perpetuating that misuse. What is the ‘Growth’ they or you really mean? Most will say, it’s a growth of the economy that is required to end our woes! Others will say it’s a ‘Growth’ of profits that is needed or a Growth in GDP? So what is it!??? Unless you or they are clear how will we all know? It’s the same as ‘investment’? It’s used as some sort of shorthand for the requirement to make ‘Growth’? But, what exactly does that mean? It’s again the misuse of the word ‘investment’ in its use as a shorthand for what? Rich people to make even more money? How is that going to creat growth? It just makes the rich richer! Let me tell you and them what the words should mean and what words are appropriate and will not be misused or misleading. Labour use growth and investment because they are ignorant and uneducated enough to know! Thats how useless they are. What Reeves means by increased growth is and should be ‘increased tax take’. Why, because it’s what she needs! She needs increased tax revenue to balance expenditure. So she should use the right words!!!!! Not code or shorthand that us just plain wrong it’s misleading and shows ignorance and a level of incompetence reached they are not able to do their jobs properly! They seem to believe to achieve extra tax revenue they need an increase in growth of our economy! What growth are they on about? GDP us calculated to include borrowings. So how does borrowing money to repay debts and pay our way this month and next produce ‘growth’? It only makes the rich richer at the cost of the poorer being poorer so how is that growth for the poor? And how dies growth produce a better tax take? In their ignorance they say we need ‘investment’. Well what is investment that produces growth? Investment is no guarantee of growth so why us it the holy grail? Snd who’s investment is required? Well the only people who have spare cash are the rich and wealthy as the poor don’t! They spend all their money so it must mean the rich have to invest to produce growth? Well, that’s stating the bleeding obvious but, as I’ve shown all investment does for the rich is make them richer making the rest poorer as its result! So I have shown, investment from dnd by those who have it to spare makes money for them but not the rest! And growth isn’t the right word either as investment doesn’t mean or guarantee growth and as they aren’t clear what growth is required its absence is clear to me it means more tax take or revenue. But rather than use brains to improve the system to produce more tax take they are so brainless they do what? Cut spending and cut money to the elderly the infirm, disabled and unemployed as well as the unemployable and blame them for our lot to avoid blame themselves so as to blame them and the unemployable for their ineptitude! If it wasn’t so serious it would make me laugh! And what do you at the IEA do? Help make their reasoning plausible, that’s what! Honestly, you are all so blind to it for one major reason. You can’t see what to do either! Your all as bad as each other. It’s like being faced with a wall of cogs do vast, you can’t see them all because your standing so close! You each take a cog or three away dnd replace it with your idea of what cog should be in place hoping the handle at one end turns them all! It’s not the cogs we need to change! The wall doesn’t work! So replace the whole wall of cogs with one that goes the job it needs to! That wall of cogs was made centuries ago. We need digital bank accounts to come to the rescue! We need a system that finally works perpetually and works for all. One that rotes without any intervention! It’s do easy. Thatcher removed exchange control in 1979 and we can now reinstate it to prevent OUR money going abroad. Our economy needs our money in it to work! Goods can move from one country to another but NOT the money! We need it to rotate so much it produces enough tax to fill the coffers of the exchequer. Not the spend and hope it returns we have now and have had for centuries. We are better than that. Now all the money in existence must be exchanged for this new digital currency. We can then see who has it and how they got it. Fill up one bank with it all and make it move by putting a spend by date on it all in one month. They all want it paid back in a month so we should have it back in the same time frame. Otherwise it gets taken by the exchequer! Spend it or lose it! If china want to sell goods then the money stays in UK and they have the same rule. Spend it or lose it! That way we get an equal exchange of goods as per Trumps wish! Goods flow but not the money. Spending all that money each month means so much tax take Reeves won’t know how to spend it all! Let the rich be wealthy from what they can spend it on not the money itself. We need no loopholes and no hoarders of our money! Making us devoid of it as we are now. We will have increased wages snd benefits alike. Let’s have a proper pension, one only a state pension that makes us all happy! Work and earn as much as we can snd want without the rich and them getting richer. No one should be richer than a country! That’s the one big cog we need. Stop interference by making it work at its optimum and perpetually without interference. Why in a democracy put up with the few making rules that favour the rich! They are the minority holding the majority of our money? It’s unfair, immoral and undemocratic! People wrongly think they are the main tax payers and not the poor? Well No! I come tax is paid by employers not employees! It’s a Ponzi statement! Employers pay the tax with NI. But there is Vat and duty! The biggest pax payers are those at the bottom who pro rata pay the most by having to spend all their money. On vat, on council tax, interest and charges to the rich and duty on alcohol tobacco and fuel. Aldo parking and fines! Inheritance tax and stamp duty. You name it it’s a tax when money has to move or is spent. Either way it’s spending! If you are poor say a homeless beggar, not on benefits, but begs for enough to buy a bottle of whisky is comatose on the village green if the rich. He had just paid 73% of vat and duty to the exchequer snd that’s twice the higher rate of tax payer who lives around the village green! Twice!!! That’s if they pay any tax! If they dont tell the truth and declare all their earnings and dint spend their money each month they pay NO tax, none! Yet that poor unemployable person has to pay 73%! Hardly fair! Everyone who spends all they earn every month pays the most tax pro rata. Those who have money and don’t spend it play less or none! Unless you see tax is triggered by money moving or had to be spent you can’t see what is happening! The tax payers alliance probably pay less tax pro rata of income than the poor and the wealthy combined! And they complain and pretend they pay their due taxes! Hogwash! It’s that basic understanding that makes them the ignorant hypocrites they are in my view. Tax is paid in lots of ways not just income tax. Even that is not paid by them it’s their employers and by definition their employers! But to be clear, the employer doesn’t pay it! It’s a Ponzi scheme statement says they do! The employee doesn’t get any choice to spend it! Income tax is daylight robbery just like a highwayman. Taken off their employers and shown on a statement pretending it’s the employee and then they get up and criticise a benefits recipient for their loss! The benefits recipient has to pay vat, council tax and the rest just like a worker! Except the worker had a job because someone hasn’t! It’s there but the grace of his and luck go the ginger waggers! Their job could be fine by anyone! Even the unemployable! Reeves has just proved that! No one has the right to question the need for those who need the help! By doing so they ensure their own job and existence on that privilege. It’s not skill. You can learn skills. It’s fairness by bringing fair to the desperate and not just the lucky! Stop using growth and investment! We need more tax revenue through more spending of the money that’s already out there! It’s ad simple as that! Then by using the correct words we can see what is needed to get it!

