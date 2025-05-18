In today’s newsletter:

Last week the Attorney General, Lord Hermer, delivered a speech on the Government’s Employment Rights Bill. In it he accused the Institute of Economic Affairs of "scaremongering" for claiming the Bill will undermine growth and harm the very workers it seeks to protect. Of course, the IEA never seeks to scaremonger, only to make robust arguments based on the evidence. So let’s take a look at that evidence.

Firstly, the official impact assessment estimates costs of £5bn annually from the Employment Rights Bill. But who will pay these costs? The evidence shows that it is highly likely to be significantly, if not totally, passed on to workers through lower wages. In addition, the burden of the extra regulation will be felt much worse by smaller businesses than big corporates. The Government admits this, acknowledging “costs will be proportionately higher for small and micro businesses due to the fixed costs of admin and compliance burdens”. So far, not so good.

What’s worse, the £5bn government cost estimate is likely to drastically underestimate the full extent of the costs of the new rules, as our own Len Shackleton has pointed out. It focuses mainly on admin burdens, failing to calculate the impacts on hiring costs and other business decisions. For example, there is no calculation of the impact of limiting zero-hours contracts or day-one rights to unfair dismissal protection, nor any assessment of the costs of lowering the barriers to strike action brought about by the Bill’s provisions for Unions.

So we know there are costs that will fall on workers and small businesses, on top of further costs to the wider economy from the as yet un-measured impact on business decisions. Labour market statistics this week show falling employment. It is no surprise that businesses are making cuts ahead of both this Bill and the tax rises on employment coming into effect.

But the Government tells us they’ve listened to the feedback from businesses. But have they? The five biggest business groups in the UK have written an open letter calling for urgent changes to the Bill, that are yet to transpire. They said it would "damage growth and employment, undermining the government's own goals". Does the Attorney General think they are scaremongering too?

The UK has a serious productivity problem, there is no doubt. Fixing this problem is vital to improving our growth rates. According to Hermer, the Employment Rights Bill will increase productivity. The logic for this appears to be that improving worker wellbeing will improve productivity, but truth is that there is not sufficient evidence to measure the ‘the increases in wellbeing and health from better working conditions [or] the knock-on impacts on productivity which would benefit businesses’ - from the Government’s own economic analysis, again.

It may be argued that giving workers a 'voice' reduces turnover and absenteeism, which may increase productivity, reduce costs of recruitment and encourage businesses to invest more and offer more. On the other hand, unions may resist the adoption of new technology, insist on overstaffing – such as guards on local trains - and oppose performance-related pay or promotion structures emphasising competence rather than time served. Evidence suggests that the overall impacts are an adverse effect on productivity in the UK. For more on this, read Len Shackleton’s book Unions Resurgent.

So, at best there is an assertion and a hope that the Bill will be a boon to productivity, and therefore growth. But the facts point in the opposite direction. The Employment Rights Bill will mount costs on the businesses that drive growth, which will ultimately be paid by the workers it seeks to help, either through lower wages or fewer job opportunities.

The Government is right to identify growth as their priority, but they won't find the solution in this Bill.

Callum Price

Director of Communications

IEA Podcast: Director of Communications Callum Price, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim, and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz discuss the new growth figures, Sadiq Khan’s plan to build on the green belt, and the Nanny State Index, IEA YouTube

The 2025 Nanny State Index

Nanny State Index

The UK is now the 7th worst place in Europe to eat, drink, smoke and vape, up from 11th place in the 2023 edition of the Nanny State Index.

Freedom in the UK has decreased at a faster rate than almost anywhere else in Europe over the past two years.

Germany, Luxembourg and several southern European nations remain the most liberal environments for consumers, while Turkey, Lithuania and Finland continue to top the table for state paternalism.

What has pushed the UK higher up the Nanny State Index?

Very high tobacco duty – the UK has the second highest taxes on cigarettes when adjusted for income

Tax on sugary drinks

Punitive alcohol duty - the UK has the fourth highest taxes on alcohol when adjusted for income

Indoor smoking ban – including in all pubs and restaurants, and inside vehicles with children

Plain packaging and a retail display ban for tobacco products

New restrictions on product placement for ‘less healthy’ foods

Minimum unit alcohol pricing (Scotland and Wales)

Nanny State Index

Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim interviews Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon, IEA YouTube

Which European country has the largest nanny state?, The Spectator

UK soars up new 'nanny state' rankings league - Germany is bottom, The Express

Freedoms in Britain declining at a faster rate, The Daily Mail

UK Now Officially One of The Biggest Nanny States in Europe, Guido Fawkes

UK has one Europe’s biggest nanny states, CityAM

