Last week the Attorney General, Lord Hermer, delivered a speech on the Government’s Employment Rights Bill. In it he accused the Institute of Economic Affairs of "scaremongering" for claiming the Bill will undermine growth and harm the very workers it seeks to protect. Of course, the IEA never seeks to scaremonger, only to make robust arguments based on the evidence. So let’s take a look at that evidence.
Firstly, the official impact assessment estimates costs of £5bn annually from the Employment Rights Bill. But who will pay these costs? The evidence shows that it is highly likely to be significantly, if not totally, passed on to workers through lower wages. In addition, the burden of the extra regulation will be felt much worse by smaller businesses than big corporates. The Government admits this, acknowledging “costs will be proportionately higher for small and micro businesses due to the fixed costs of admin and compliance burdens”. So far, not so good.
What’s worse, the £5bn government cost estimate is likely to drastically underestimate the full extent of the costs of the new rules, as our own Len Shackleton has pointed out. It focuses mainly on admin burdens, failing to calculate the impacts on hiring costs and other business decisions. For example, there is no calculation of the impact of limiting zero-hours contracts or day-one rights to unfair dismissal protection, nor any assessment of the costs of lowering the barriers to strike action brought about by the Bill’s provisions for Unions.
So we know there are costs that will fall on workers and small businesses, on top of further costs to the wider economy from the as yet un-measured impact on business decisions. Labour market statistics this week show falling employment. It is no surprise that businesses are making cuts ahead of both this Bill and the tax rises on employment coming into effect.
But the Government tells us they’ve listened to the feedback from businesses. But have they? The five biggest business groups in the UK have written an open letter calling for urgent changes to the Bill, that are yet to transpire. They said it would "damage growth and employment, undermining the government's own goals". Does the Attorney General think they are scaremongering too?
The UK has a serious productivity problem, there is no doubt. Fixing this problem is vital to improving our growth rates. According to Hermer, the Employment Rights Bill will increase productivity. The logic for this appears to be that improving worker wellbeing will improve productivity, but truth is that there is not sufficient evidence to measure the ‘the increases in wellbeing and health from better working conditions [or] the knock-on impacts on productivity which would benefit businesses’ - from the Government’s own economic analysis, again.
It may be argued that giving workers a 'voice' reduces turnover and absenteeism, which may increase productivity, reduce costs of recruitment and encourage businesses to invest more and offer more. On the other hand, unions may resist the adoption of new technology, insist on overstaffing – such as guards on local trains - and oppose performance-related pay or promotion structures emphasising competence rather than time served. Evidence suggests that the overall impacts are an adverse effect on productivity in the UK. For more on this, read Len Shackleton’s book Unions Resurgent.
So, at best there is an assertion and a hope that the Bill will be a boon to productivity, and therefore growth. But the facts point in the opposite direction. The Employment Rights Bill will mount costs on the businesses that drive growth, which will ultimately be paid by the workers it seeks to help, either through lower wages or fewer job opportunities.
The Government is right to identify growth as their priority, but they won't find the solution in this Bill.
Callum Price
Director of Communications
The 2025 Nanny State Index
The UK is now the 7th worst place in Europe to eat, drink, smoke and vape, up from 11th place in the 2023 edition of the Nanny State Index.
Freedom in the UK has decreased at a faster rate than almost anywhere else in Europe over the past two years.
Germany, Luxembourg and several southern European nations remain the most liberal environments for consumers, while Turkey, Lithuania and Finland continue to top the table for state paternalism.
What has pushed the UK higher up the Nanny State Index?
Very high tobacco duty – the UK has the second highest taxes on cigarettes when adjusted for income
Tax on sugary drinks
Punitive alcohol duty - the UK has the fourth highest taxes on alcohol when adjusted for income
Indoor smoking ban – including in all pubs and restaurants, and inside vehicles with children
Plain packaging and a retail display ban for tobacco products
New restrictions on product placement for ‘less healthy’ foods
Minimum unit alcohol pricing (Scotland and Wales)
News and Views
Should the UK strike a new trade deal with the EU?, Editorial Director Dr Kristian Niemietz in the Daily Express
Pension funds ‘volunteer’ to invest £25bn more in UK assets, Executive Director Tom Clougherty quoted in The Times
Tom Clougherty, executive director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, a free-market think tank, said: “I am very nervous about the government getting involved in asset-allocation decisions.
“When it comes to getting more investment in UK assets, the government’s focus should be on making us a more attractive investment proposition through tax and regulatory reform that puts economic growth first.”
Now we know: Streeting’s NHS ‘reforms’ were just one big lie, Public Policy Fellow Matthew Lesh, The Telegraph
The Real Reason Britain Is Poorer Than America's Poorest State, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim interviews President & COO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy Douglas Carswell, IEA YouTube
Rachel Reeves put UK on life support – now Angela Rayner will pull the plug, Editorial and Research Fellow Professor Len Shackleton quoted in the Daily Express
“We have to fundamentally reform the health service”, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim appeared on Channel 5
Labour to hand NHS bosses £30k bonuses to cut waiting lists, Editorial Director Dr Kristian Niemietz quoted in the Telegraph
Dr Kristian Niemietz, the editorial director and head of political economy at the Institute of Economic Affairs think tank, said there was “nothing wrong with the principle”, but the problem was that “what counts as ‘good performance’ is decided by politicians, not patients”.
He added: “There is, in reality, no objective metric for overall performance. If a healthcare provider cuts their waiting times, but if this comes at the expense of clinical outcomes or patient experience – is that an improvement or not?
“In the private sector, but also in more market-based healthcare systems, it is in every provider’s own best interest to work out what their customers want, and how best to deliver that. This simple but effective mechanism cannot be replaced by politically determined performance schemes.”
David Friedman Explains Why Trump's Tariffs Will Fail, Executive Director Tom Clougherty interviews Economist David Friedman, IEA YouTube
Callum, Lord Hermer and the government is obviously ‘rattled’ at the thought of IEA critiquing the bill over ‘growth’. Even to go to the lengths of making a speech to criticise it shows their willingness to force the big guns out to protect their view. So that in itself should highlight their importance placed on this bill! And in turn their view that the IEA could mean trouble for them. But you are right, it’s not about the ‘growth’ they are after. It’s more to do with Union strength and their power of Labour to force the workers rights project under the banner of ‘growth’. Of course the bill has no bearing on ‘growth’. The correlation is so tenuous it’s stupid to correlate the two. I am convinced as a result that Labour have no clue what ‘growth’ they are wishing for? Indeed I feel the constant use of the word ‘growth’ is a misuse of word itself! They are guilty of using it as the answer to our economic problems and in the same way the use of it by all including the IEA are perpetuating that misuse. What is the ‘Growth’ they or you really mean? Most will say, it’s a growth of the economy that is required to end our woes! Others will say it’s a ‘Growth’ of profits that is needed or a Growth in GDP? So what is it!??? Unless you or they are clear how will we all know? It’s the same as ‘investment’? It’s used as some sort of shorthand for the requirement to make ‘Growth’? But, what exactly does that mean? It’s again the misuse of the word ‘investment’ in its use as a shorthand for what? Rich people to make even more money? How is that going to creat growth? It just makes the rich richer! Let me tell you and them what the words should mean and what words are appropriate and will not be misused or misleading. Labour use growth and investment because they are ignorant and uneducated enough to know! Thats how useless they are. What Reeves means by increased growth is and should be ‘increased tax take’. Why, because it’s what she needs! She needs increased tax revenue to balance expenditure. So she should use the right words!!!!! Not code or shorthand that us just plain wrong it’s misleading and shows ignorance and a level of incompetence reached they are not able to do their jobs properly! They seem to believe to achieve extra tax revenue they need an increase in growth of our economy! What growth are they on about? GDP us calculated to include borrowings. So how does borrowing money to repay debts and pay our way this month and next produce ‘growth’? It only makes the rich richer at the cost of the poorer being poorer so how is that growth for the poor? And how dies growth produce a better tax take? In their ignorance they say we need ‘investment’. Well what is investment that produces growth? Investment is no guarantee of growth so why us it the holy grail? Snd who’s investment is required? Well the only people who have spare cash are the rich and wealthy as the poor don’t! They spend all their money so it must mean the rich have to invest to produce growth? Well, that’s stating the bleeding obvious but, as I’ve shown all investment does for the rich is make them richer making the rest poorer as its result! So I have shown, investment from dnd by those who have it to spare makes money for them but not the rest! And growth isn’t the right word either as investment doesn’t mean or guarantee growth and as they aren’t clear what growth is required its absence is clear to me it means more tax take or revenue. But rather than use brains to improve the system to produce more tax take they are so brainless they do what? Cut spending and cut money to the elderly the infirm, disabled and unemployed as well as the unemployable and blame them for our lot to avoid blame themselves so as to blame them and the unemployable for their ineptitude! If it wasn’t so serious it would make me laugh! And what do you at the IEA do? Help make their reasoning plausible, that’s what! Honestly, you are all so blind to it for one major reason. You can’t see what to do either! Your all as bad as each other. It’s like being faced with a wall of cogs do vast, you can’t see them all because your standing so close! You each take a cog or three away dnd replace it with your idea of what cog should be in place hoping the handle at one end turns them all! It’s not the cogs we need to change! The wall doesn’t work! So replace the whole wall of cogs with one that goes the job it needs to! That wall of cogs was made centuries ago. We need digital bank accounts to come to the rescue! We need a system that finally works perpetually and works for all. One that rotes without any intervention! It’s do easy. Thatcher removed exchange control in 1979 and we can now reinstate it to prevent OUR money going abroad. Our economy needs our money in it to work! Goods can move from one country to another but NOT the money! We need it to rotate so much it produces enough tax to fill the coffers of the exchequer. Not the spend and hope it returns we have now and have had for centuries. We are better than that. Now all the money in existence must be exchanged for this new digital currency. We can then see who has it and how they got it. Fill up one bank with it all and make it move by putting a spend by date on it all in one month. They all want it paid back in a month so we should have it back in the same time frame. Otherwise it gets taken by the exchequer! Spend it or lose it! If china want to sell goods then the money stays in UK and they have the same rule. Spend it or lose it! That way we get an equal exchange of goods as per Trumps wish! Goods flow but not the money. Spending all that money each month means so much tax take Reeves won’t know how to spend it all! Let the rich be wealthy from what they can spend it on not the money itself. We need no loopholes and no hoarders of our money! Making us devoid of it as we are now. We will have increased wages snd benefits alike. Let’s have a proper pension, one only a state pension that makes us all happy! Work and earn as much as we can snd want without the rich and them getting richer. No one should be richer than a country! That’s the one big cog we need. Stop interference by making it work at its optimum and perpetually without interference. Why in a democracy put up with the few making rules that favour the rich! They are the minority holding the majority of our money? It’s unfair, immoral and undemocratic! People wrongly think they are the main tax payers and not the poor? Well No! I come tax is paid by employers not employees! It’s a Ponzi statement! Employers pay the tax with NI. But there is Vat and duty! The biggest pax payers are those at the bottom who pro rata pay the most by having to spend all their money. On vat, on council tax, interest and charges to the rich and duty on alcohol tobacco and fuel. Aldo parking and fines! Inheritance tax and stamp duty. You name it it’s a tax when money has to move or is spent. Either way it’s spending! If you are poor say a homeless beggar, not on benefits, but begs for enough to buy a bottle of whisky is comatose on the village green if the rich. He had just paid 73% of vat and duty to the exchequer snd that’s twice the higher rate of tax payer who lives around the village green! Twice!!! That’s if they pay any tax! If they dont tell the truth and declare all their earnings and dint spend their money each month they pay NO tax, none! Yet that poor unemployable person has to pay 73%! Hardly fair! Everyone who spends all they earn every month pays the most tax pro rata. Those who have money and don’t spend it play less or none! Unless you see tax is triggered by money moving or had to be spent you can’t see what is happening! The tax payers alliance probably pay less tax pro rata of income than the poor and the wealthy combined! And they complain and pretend they pay their due taxes! Hogwash! It’s that basic understanding that makes them the ignorant hypocrites they are in my view. Tax is paid in lots of ways not just income tax. Even that is not paid by them it’s their employers and by definition their employers! But to be clear, the employer doesn’t pay it! It’s a Ponzi scheme statement says they do! The employee doesn’t get any choice to spend it! Income tax is daylight robbery just like a highwayman. Taken off their employers and shown on a statement pretending it’s the employee and then they get up and criticise a benefits recipient for their loss! The benefits recipient has to pay vat, council tax and the rest just like a worker! Except the worker had a job because someone hasn’t! It’s there but the grace of his and luck go the ginger waggers! Their job could be fine by anyone! Even the unemployable! Reeves has just proved that! No one has the right to question the need for those who need the help! By doing so they ensure their own job and existence on that privilege. It’s not skill. You can learn skills. It’s fairness by bringing fair to the desperate and not just the lucky! Stop using growth and investment! We need more tax revenue through more spending of the money that’s already out there! It’s ad simple as that! Then by using the correct words we can see what is needed to get it!