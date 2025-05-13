Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
3m

Damian you assert that as a consequence of QE high inflation is a result. And now Elon Musk agrees and he feels printing money is a problem? I cannot disagree more! Your alignment with Musk on this are for different reasons in my view. I believe yours is a recognition of the statistics and an explanation of that correlation of inflation following QE or printing money. And Musk is just looking at his business model and his bottom line that blindly sees inflation as a problem to his strategy and bottom line. It’s a coincidence of both and misunderstanding of factors. I agree that governments are too big and so need to be streamlined. I also agree that the ability to lower and raise interest rates is arbitrary. In the UK they use interest rates to ‘kill off’ the economy or try and ‘stoke up’ the economy through cheap borrowing. But in reality it is trying to interfere at a time that is too late or too early in any cycle so is a sledgehammer to crack a nut! Not only that it’s a tool that doing one thing has a knock on effect to cause the other! It’s a continuous wave of misfortune. All it really does is allow Banks to earn more money at a time following QE and when they take too much and see the economy struggle under high interest rates they allow rates to fall! In my opinion the BoE does no real good! None! Except for themselves and the Banking industry of earning too much off the people of their Country. The main issue that is very clear is that the Rich have got richer off the people having to be poorer to afford that increase. The Governments allow the Rich few to be mega rich and the majority poorer and saddled with that ever increasing debt. And we are seeing before our eyes the results playing out. In truth, QE and Government borrowing is a monthly constant. Because, the government can not balance the books each month based on the tax take as it’s always short of expenditure! Inflation is the majority of people trying to make more money or profit to cover the extra taxes or higher tax rates on existing taxes through the need to earn more! Also inflation figures are massaged. So they are not a true figure. For example they base inflation on certain basic goods. Milk bread baked beans etc! Now I haven’t seen much prices rise in such things over my lifetime when you look at other cost rises like the price of a car or fuel! They suppress prices on most household prices of milk or bread in the supermarkets in my view to keep inflation low! That shows me all figures are subject to influence. Now I think it’s more simple to explain than using figures to see patterns of explanation. The Rich are richer! Because the system is skewed. And we allow it! The 95% of money is held by the top 5% of people. That’s undemocratic! It explains why the majority of people are struggling to afford the taxes asked of them and why they can’t cope with the earning required to pay our way each month. And that leads to our governments borrowing off who? Well it’s the Rich! As they hold 95% of money to borrow off! And guess what? They want their money back and more, a profit! So they get richer! And to balance that the rest have to get poorer and have even less ability to raise the taxes required and QE has to happen to supply the total needed to cover that expenditure! That why a milkman earns £25 a week in the sixties and if there was one today would need to earn £2500 say, today! That difference is printed money! The Banks can leverage deposits! So lend more than they have! If that isn’t a recipe for disaster I don’t know what is! So QE is not inflationary because too much money is chasing too few goods or services! It’s a necessity because tax take is too low because not enough money is in our monthly economy to afford the taxes the government need and inflation is the response of businesses and earnings needed to pay the extra taxes that come with the basic government position of not having enough tax revenue or tax take! An economy can only work if ALL 100% of money is revolving each month All of the time! Tax us taken by government when money moves or changes hands! For example if a employer SPENDS and pays an employee income tax and NI are triggered. When we SPEND VAT is triggered. When we SPEND and buy fuel or tobacco or alcohol Duty is triggered and when we SPEND on Council tax or business rates tax is triggered. And so on… tax is triggered by spending. The poor pay as much tax as they can as they spend all their money each month. A Rich person spends a very small amount if any each month snd so pays very little tax! So there lies the problem. If ALL money was SPENT back by the Rich few we the majority would not be devoid of it and would pay enough tax to cover the governments needs! The total tax take if the tsunami of money was spent each month would be so large we would need just one tax VAT. That would cut government costs by streamlining. Upto the seventies we had no ability to make money move. It was a hope after spending it would come back again. It’s been that way for centuries. But with computer banking, we can now trace every penny if it was all digital. My opinion is we can now have the best economic system. It can be perpetual and run at its optimum always. First, reinsure exchange control and stop money going outside the Country of origin. Secondly, replace ALL money in existence with a new digital currency held on computer in the UK. No longer allow money to leave our borders. When the ‘old money’ is exchanged, questions can be asked as to if they held it legally! Thirdly, make a proper evaluation of currency needed, that’s a maths question. As a population of 69 million needs more than one of say 5 million. Then make the rule to make money be spent or get it taken by central government! Spend or lose it! No one should be richer than government! Be Rich off the goods and services you buy not the money itself. Earn as much as you can but, you have to spend it! That’s democracy! We all have to have full use of all the money rotating triggering BAT through having to spend or risk loosing it to government. In turn we will pay more than enough to government for tax to be sufficient. No more borrowing! It will lead to increased earnings and higher wages. No need to borrow! Well earn all we need. No more benefits cuts! We’ll have enough to properly look after our ill, infirm, elderly, unemployed and the unemployable! They will have more money to spend also! Well only need one pension! A really good one! A state pension paid for by the workers if today for the pensioners of today! Who needs pension funds, stocks and shares banks and other institutions with their hands in our money! Make the 100% of all people have a taste of 100% of money each month! Thats true democracy and s proper use of all tools available to us now.

