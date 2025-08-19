INVITATION: Fixing welfare - is it Time for a New Approach?
Join us for an exclusive event at the IEA
As a paid IEA Insider subscriber, you get exclusive early access to IEA events.
Fixing Welfare: is it Time for a New Approach?
Is it time to fundamentally rethink the role of the state in welfare provision?
Join us for a panel discussion exploring bold alternatives to Britain’s modern welfare state. Building on arguments outlined in our recent post State …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.