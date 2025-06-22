Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
1d

I’ve been writing for years to successive governments suggesting we concrete over all tracks! They are access to the very centre of all towns and cities. Railways are centuries old and Britain is small. We need relief from road users and railways are a gift to put all busses lorry’s and vans on. To take people and goods directly into town centres. And leave the cars on our present roads. Of course HS2 was a disaster waiting to happen. But no one could stop Cameron and Boris Johnson from promoting it. I have no doubt it was a way to spread money to the elite. It’s all gone somewhere and it is a failure as a result. I’m glad there is a fraud investigation. Just having one shows its true colours as a ‘gravy train’ (pun intended). That said, I again come back to the same overriding issue, money!… yes, if we had known a war in Ukraine, COVID, Brexit and Trump’s terms were going to happen we probably would have thought twice. And if we want pensioners and the disabled to pay for more waste NO! Of course not. But instead of looking for cuts or choosing NOT to finish because the tax take is insufficient should stop and start looking at ways to increase tax revenue to cover all needs and costs without damaging our economy! Upto now, every government has been inept at thinking this way. The look the same because they all act the same. Even Reform will be found out as you can’t cut enough to run a Country with the tax take we have! They will all keep doing it wrong because they are all unable to square the circle of making more tax revenue without increasing taxes that will kill the goose that lays the golden egg!… well, I can! I too have written to many successive governments giving them the blue print to make more tax revenue by lowering taxes! Yes, it’s possible. It’s widely misrepresented that tax is triggered by earning! It isn’t! Tax is triggered only by SPENDING or money having to move. For example money has to move to pay Council Tax. And income tax is paid by employers! Not by employees!! It’s calculated on income but it’s paid when employers have to SPEND on wages. And conversely if money is NOT spent it incurs no tax, NONE!!! So as the tax system is based on spending to trigger tax income to the exchequer then you have to appreciate to increase tax revenue you need to promote SPENDING and increase it and make that SPENDING faster! Now for centuries that’s been impossible to monitor but, now we have digital payments and accounts we have at last a way to make sure people spend! The problem is we don’t make them!!!! We still choose to allow the rich to get richer while we all get poorer. That’s immoral and undemocratic. If everyone had to spend their earnings, it would produce a tsunami of money into the exchequer we could pay for HS2 and anything else! So much so that we could reduce all taxation and just have VAT. Let people earn as much as they can, enjoy spending it and give tax take sufficient for all our needs. Be rich on stuff not on the money itself! It’s a real way to make it work. Spend it in the same time frame say a month, or have it taken by the exchequer. Spend it or lose it. Keep all money inside our country. If we need to sell abroad let the goods flow but not the money. They need to spend their income in our country too to make it equal and fair. Like blood in veins you can’t dam off blood in one arm so the rest of the body fails! We can’t allow money to be stagnant and unused for years on end. That’s why we have a stagnant economy. We’re not short of money per say but we don’t have it being spent enough in a month! It’s that simple!! It’s similar to an idiot billionaire holding our money and putting only £1 in fuel in their car, and wondering why they keep breaking down and getting towed in to fill up when it stops! It’s ridiculous to not see what is needed.

David Starkie
1d

Clearly, whoever wrote the Introduction on HS2 had not bothered to read my June 9th Insider piece on the subject.

https://1drv.ms/b/c/1c2b9de965e5c0bf/EemRMiDUGHJHrlWAWm82xg4B-V3HoHMgEz9q6j4G-4XxOQ?e=hMrCPZ

There one will see that there are a number of alternative uses for the right of way that currently exists. A highway is one of them, not a six lane motorway but a more modest specification; and tunnels are not an obvious problem either, the longest of which is about two-thirds of a current Norwegian road tunnel connecting Bergen and Oslo.

