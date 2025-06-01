In ten days, the government will announce the results of the first multi-year spending review since the pandemic. In principle, the overall ‘spending envelope’ has already been set; this review will simply allocate that spending to different departments and activities.

It’s quite common at these reviews for the government to ‘top up’ spending in the short term, while penciling in greater fiscal discipline towards the end of the forecast period – the natural result of fiscal rules that mean you are trying to hit a target which is always five years away.

However, given the Chancellor’s limited headroom against those fiscal rules – and the possibility that borrowing costs, growth downgrades, and below-expectation tax receipts have already eaten that headroom up – even the customary short-term generosity may be in short supply.

As a result, hard choices need to be made. In research published today, the Institute for Fiscal Studies points out that higher spending on health, defence, and capital investment will necessarily require real terms cuts elsewhere – “ruthless prioritisation” will be needed.

I would go further. It’s been a quarter of a century since we ran a budget surplus, despite the tax burden being at a record high. And an ageing population means things are going to get much worse over time if we simply maintain current policy settings. Genuine radicalism is required.

We are told that the current spending review will offer a root-and-branch, zero-base review of public spending. But it won’t. What we will see in ten days will be the same old tinkering around the edges – the same old ‘extend and pretend’ – that we’ve had for the last fifteen years.

Coalition-era ‘austerity’ never grappled with the real problem – that the state simply tries to do far too much. Instead, it ran down some parts of the public sector (including core functions like policing and the courts) in order to push more money towards pensioners and a dysfunctional National Health Service. As things stand, I expect more of the same.

We need to rethink what the state does and how it does it – and transition to a public sector that employs fewer people to do fewer things. A meaningful spending review would start by listing everything the government does, rank those activities by importance and effectiveness, and then fund down the list until the money runs out. Anything that doesn’t make the cut should be shut down, or left to the private sector.

That sort of approach obviously sits uneasily alongside the inherent short-termism of elected politics. But without bold action, we will be stuck with an ever-larger, less effective state – and a precarious fiscal future.

Tom Clougherty

Executive Director

P.S. Earlier this week, I discussed the upcoming spending review with Kamal Ahmed and Tim Stanley on The Daily T podcast.

