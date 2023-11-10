Has Brexit Damaged UK Trade? | IEA Podcast

Has Brexit damaged UK trade? Was the OBR's prediction correct?

In this week's podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with Trade Economist Catherine McBride.

Catherine is also the author of the IEA's latest publication, Has Brexit Really Harmed UK Trade? Countering the Office for Budget Responsibility’s claims. To learn more, check out the full paper: https://iea.org.uk/publications/has-brexit-really-harmed-uk-trade-countering-the-office-of-budgetary-responsibilitys-claims/