Doctors Strike & UK's 60% Tax Rate |IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim hosts Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz for a wide-ranging discussion on Britain's broken systems. The conversation begins with Nigel Farage's proposal for transferable tax allowances between married couples, examining how the UK's individual taxation system creates massive inequities for families. They reveal the shocking reality that households with identical incomes can pay wildly different tax rates depending on how earnings are split, with some families facing effective tax rates of 60% due to the £100,000 personal allowance cliff edge.

The discussion moves to junior doctors threatening fresh strikes over demands for a 29% pay increase, despite already receiving 22% rises in recent years. The hosts examine how the BMA's radical wing has taken control of negotiations and why the union opposes physician associates who could ease NHS pressures. They explore the fundamental problem of government-controlled healthcare where salaries aren't determined by market forces, creating a system prone to strikes as the only form of negotiation. The conversation reveals how public support for these strikes has significantly declined as patients suffer from cancelled appointments and procedures.

The episode concludes with an examination of the booming space economy, now worth hundreds of billions and predicted to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. Kristian reveals how space exploration has returned to its historical roots as a private sector-driven industry, with companies like SpaceX revolutionising costs and capabilities through competition rather than government "cost-plus" contracts. They discuss how innovations like Starlink are already transforming global internet access and explore future possibilities including asteroid mining and space-based energy that could fundamentally change life on Earth.