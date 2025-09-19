Britain's £36bn Black Hole | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Head of Media and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim interviews Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz. The conversation covers the deteriorating UK economy, examining zero growth in July, persistent inflation at 3.8%, and the highest August borrowing figures in five years. They discuss the Office for Budget Responsibility's expected downgrade of productivity forecasts, which could create an additional £36 billion fiscal black hole, and analyse why public sector productivity assumptions of four times historical growth rates appear unrealistic.

The discussion explores Trump's recent visit to the UK and the nuclear energy agreements that emerged, particularly around mutual recognition of regulatory standards for US companies building nuclear power stations in Britain. They examine why UK nuclear costs are six times higher than South Korea's and advocate for regulatory free-riding and standardisation to reduce expenses. The conversation also covers the UK's declining energy production per capita since 2008 and questions how the country can achieve innovation and growth while using less energy.

The podcast concludes with analysis of recent political protests in Britain, including the Unite the Kingdom march and anti-Trump demonstrations, examining what these movements reveal about the direction of British politics. They compare the UK's economic challenges with France's more severe fiscal problems, noting France's unique position as the only country where over-65s have higher average incomes than working-age people. The discussion highlights concerns about prioritising cultural issues over economic growth and questions whether either emerging political movement will support classical liberal free-market reforms.