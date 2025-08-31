In today’s newsletter:

And so, a long summer of protests over small boats and speculation over tax rises comes to an end, making way for... a long autumn of protests over small boats and speculation about tax rises. The Westminster wheel rolls on relentlessly, but is there something different in the air this time around?

It is no secret that something is going to have to give in the Chancellor's plans for the coming budget. Having come away from her first major fiscal moment promising to never return with such tax rises again, things have only gotten worse. The fiscal black hole is, by some reports, as high as £50bn, while borrowing costs continue to escalate.

Is now the time that a beleaguered government grips the fundamental problems of the British economy, delivers the hard-but-true message to their voters and back benchers about what needs to be done, and embarks on a radical reforming programme to strip back the bloated state and unshackle us from the restraints holding back our growth?

Unlikely, obviously. The government seems to have pretty much entirely ceded control of their fiscal policy to their backbenches despite having a generational majority in parliament, and remain committed to their promise to not tax working people (even though they've already broken it). They have backed themselves into the corner of managed decline. Businesses, landlords, savers and investors beware - you're in their sights.

How do we stop this? In the immediate term, keep pointing out the obvious. There is no clear way out of our economic doom loop of high taxes, higher spending, zero growth on current trajectory, but we can't take it lying down. We must keep highlighting the scale of our problems until someone in power sits up and takes notice.

In the longer term, we need to do the hard work to find the evidence base, create the policies, and move the climate of opinion in the direction of the ideas that will turn this ship around.

Fortunately, that's very much the plan for us here on Lord North Street. Expect to hear plenty from us over Autumn, Winter and into 2026 on how to deliver Britain from stagnation to prosperity.

Callum Price

Director of Communications

IEA Podcast: Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Managing Editor Daniel Freeman to discuss gilt yields, Trump’s shift towards state capitalism, and the fiscal doom-loop — IEA YouTube

Energy Mayhem

Why are Britain’s energy bills so high?, Economics Fellow Julian Jessop, Spectator TV

Wind farms hike bills, Energy Analyst Andy Mayer appeared on TalkTV to discuss Net Zero and the energy price cap, TalkTV

Wind farms to blame for rising energy bills, Energy Analyst Andy Mayer was quoted in The Telegraph

Andy Mayer, energy analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “The strangest aspect of the Government’s ‘£300 off energy bills’ claims for net zero in electricity generation by 2030 is that it persists despite being obviously impossible.”

Price cap to ease inflation, say economists, Economics Fellow Julian Jessop was quoted in The Telegraph

Julian Jessop of the Institute of Economic Affairs said this means the annual rate of energy inflation will still fall sharply… …this is at least less than the 10% increase in October 2024, so the annual rate of energy inflation will still fall sharply when this kicks in...

News and Views

Free Markets, Liberty and why we must defeat Socialism, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim was interviewed by Peter McCormack, YouTube

Desperate Rachel Reeves turns to controversial hard-Left tax-and-spend zealot to help write budget that will clobber Middle England to fill Labour's £50bn black hole, Economics Fellow Julian Jessop, This Is Money

Julian Jessop, of the free market Institute for Economic Affairs, pointed out that the Government’s borrowing costs rose following reports of Mr Bell’s new role. He added: ‘Bond markets not thrilled about Torsten Bell having a bigger say in the Budget, presumably because this makes spending cuts even less likely.’

Former Obama Administrator: Is Liberalism Dead?, Executive Director Tom Clougherty interviews former Obama administration official Professor Cass Sunstein, IEA YouTube

Warning FRANCE now faces IMF bailout - just days after Britain tipped to suffer same fate, Economics Fellow Julian Jessop quoted in GB News

Julian Jessop jabbed: "Typical of the French, trying to steal a march on the Brits..." He added: "I think this is just French politicking - 'pass our Budget or we'll have to call in the IMF' - but it's still another handy reminder that the UK is not the only country facing a fiscal crisis."

Zombie Knives Don't Kill People, but Banning Them Kills Liberty, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim, Reason

A sensible approach to tackling knife crime would include removing the incentive for criminal gangs to battle over drug markets. Instead, the government is doing the opposite: passing legislation that will eventually make tobacco illegal, introducing an entirely new front in the war on drugs, and creating a fresh income stream for violent gangs.

Head of Media Reem Ibrahim appeared on Channel 5’s the Jeremy Vine Show, Channel 5

