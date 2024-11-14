Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Tim Powys-Lybbe
Nov 20

There are two extreme for the style and content of jobs. The first is to work on your own and produce excellent studies of difficult topics. The second is to work with a range of other people and develop and implement results that benefit others.

The problem with degrees is that they train you at most universities to do the former. The problem with jobs is most of them expect you to walk in and contribute to the second. So most degree courses are useless for developing skills at work.

Improving the standard of excellence, while admirable, will not help the average employer, be they government or commercial. I do not think this article is addressing the fundamental of the graduate educational problem.

